ROYAL WEDDING: Special guests from South Yorkshire invited to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on big day

Eight special guests from South Yorkshire have been chosen to join the royal wedding celebrations, following an appeal in The Star.

A charity fundraiser, an environmental campaigner, a scout leader and a young girl who was caught up in the Manchester bombing are among the deserving winners selected to be part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day.

Gililan Goldstraw with her daughter Jasmine, who will join her in the grounds of Windsor Castle for the royal wedding

The couple, who are due to tie the knot in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, have invited them into the grounds along with a companion to see guests arrive and listen to the service live before watching as the carriages depart.

They were selected by Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe - the Queen's personal representative in the county - after an appeal in The Star prompted dozens of nominations for worthy winners of the golden ticket.

Mr Coombe said: "It was wonderful to see so many nominations from all over South Yorkshire, which really highlight the fantastic work people are doing in the community.

"It's gratifying that the happy couple want to see deserving representatives from our area on their special day."

The lucky guests, who are among 1,200 members of the public invited to share in the atmosphere within the grounds, are:

• Steven Collier-Ellen, aged 52, of Broomhall, Sheffield, who founded the Sheffield Christians in Recovery group to help those battling alcoholism. He will attend with his colleague Jamie Greenhough

• Gillian Goldstraw, a 46-year-old scout leader, of Sheffield Lane Top, was nominated for her voluntary work with children. She will be joined by her daughter Jasmine

• Amanda Jones, a 49-year-old teacher, of Beighton, was nominated for her work with Beighton Environment Group, which she chaired for a decade. She will attend with her husband Paul

• Jarnel Singh, a pharmaceuticals delivery driver, of Doncaster, is part of the Sikh Youth Doncaster group, which has completed numerous sponsored walks between Sheffield and Doncaster in aid of disaster victims around the globe. He will be joined by his wife Narmila

• Amelia Thompson, aged 12, of Dronfield Woodhouse, in Derbyshire, was caught up in the horrors of the Manchester Arena bombing last May. She has invited Sharon Goodman, whose 15-year-old granddaughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy died in the attack, to accompany her

• Jo Huddleston, aged 52, runs a community café in Barnsley. She will be joined by her husband Neil

• Nicola Pettinger, a 38-year-old teaching assistant, of Barnsley, is a captain with Barnsley Cadets. She will attend with her husband Darren Pettinger

• Julie Levin, aged 51, of Rawmarsh, volunteers at Kilnhurst Primary School in Rawmarsh. She will be joined by her daughter Lucy