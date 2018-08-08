Royal pals, horse trials and Queen Victoria's heirlooms: Inside the aristorcatic Doncaster family pop star Ellie Goulding is to marry into

Pop star Ellie Goulding has got engaged to her art dealer boyfriend Caspar Jopling - and when she ties the knot it is set to introduce her to the regal world of one of Doncaster's aristocratic families.

Caspar's mother is Yorkshire landowner Jayne Warde-Aldam, the owner of sprawling country manor Frickley Hall on the edge of Doncaster - and the family have several Royal connections with links to Queen Victoria, Princess Eugenie and many more.

Ellie's husband-to-be Caspar is the son of Yorkshire landowner Jayne Warde-Aldam.

Here's a glimpse inside the family that Starry Eyed singer Ellie is set to marry into.

Who's she got engaged to?

The singer, 31, has announced her engagement to New York based art dealer Caspar Jopling. The news was revealed with an announcement in The Times yesterday. The couple have been dating for 18 months.

Who's Caspar Jopling?

He was born in 1992 and he's the son of the Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire. The couple married in 1987 and have another child, Charlotte, born in 1990. Caspar works at auctioneers and art dealers Sotheby's, has a degree in art history from Harvard University and attended Eton.

What's his family background?

His mother Jayne married Charles Andrew Warde-Aldam in 1997. The couple live at Grade II listed Frickley Hall - between Hooton Pagnell and Frickley - which was built around 1750.

His father The Hon Nicholas Jopling, is son of Thomas Michael Jopling, Baron Jopling who sits in the House of Lords and served as a minister under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher between 1983 and 1987. Caspar's uncle is famous art dealer Jay Jopling.

What are the family's Royal connections?

Caspar's uncle Jay was a big investor in online auction platform Paddle8 where Princess Eugenie used to work. Caspar and the Princess became friends in 2016 - the same year that Ellie was reportedly dating Prince Harry. The equestrian eventing courses at Frickley Hall were designed by Captain Mark Phillips, the first husband of Princess Anne.

What about the family home Frickley Hall?

The Grade II listed house is the location of the Frickey Horse Trials. The Georgian house is set in 2,500 acres of farm and parkland. It has been lived in by the Warde-Aldam family for the past 200 years. Its main income now is from farming.

The present hall was built around 1750, close to the site of an older hall built by the Anne family of Burghwallis.

lt was used during the First World War by Julia Warde-Aldam, commandant of Hooton Pagnell hospital and her husband William.

It is now a British Eventing affiliated venue for equestrian eventing in Yorkshire, and home to the Under 18 Championships and incorporates seven cross country courses designed by Captain Mark Phillips and David Carpenter.

What about other Royal connections?

Another branch of the family, the Warde-Norburys, own nearby Hooton Pagnell Hall.

Mark and Lucianne Warde-Norbury, who inherited the grand ancestral home, discovered more than £1 million worth of 'clutter' during a clear-out in 2015, including a stocking worn by Queen Victoria.

The treasure trove, amassed over 300 years, also included 18th century cookbooks and a moving letter written by former estate manager Bernard Wilson to his younger brother Dr Edward Wilson, who died alongside Captain Scott on his doomed expedition to the South Pole in 1911. A letter from Florence Nightingale was also discovered during the clearout.

In the library was a rare copy of the Nuremberg Chronicle, or Liber Chronicarum as it is known to Latin scholars, which is an illustrated biblical paraphrase and world history and was written by Hartmann Schedel in 1493. It has an estimated value of £30,000.

Hooton Pagnell Hall has been in the Warde family since 1681 when it became the home of Sir Patience Warde, a Whig politician and former Lord mayor of London.

The Warde-Norburys sold many of the artefacts at an auction in 2015. You can read the full story at the link below

