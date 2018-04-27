Row over plans to build 50 homes on site surrounding miners welfare club in Doncaster

A plan to build dozens of homes on fields surrounding a miners welfare club in Doncaster should be rejected, council bosses have said.

Gleeson Homes want to build 50 properties with garages and an access road on fields surrounding Askern Miners Welfare club on Manor Way.

The developer has also asked for permission to relocate the bowling green and pavillion nearby. If the plan is approved, cash will be used to improve sporting facilities and renovate the club which is in need of 'essential works'.

But objections from residents and governers at Askern Junior School and have thrown the plan into doubt.

A petition with 34 signatures has been noted by planning bosses which raises concerns about loss of green space for children to play and an increase in congestion and traffic.

Over 120 signatures were received in support of the application along with the secretaries of nearby Askern Welfare CC, Askern FC and members of the village brass band.

Comments of support included the development would be 'beneficial to the community, raise vital funds for the club and stop anti-social behaviour on the site'.

The applicants claim the current 'hand to mouth' repair work is 'unsustainable' and failure to refurbish the building will result in the club's takings and 'diminish and lead to the eventual loss' of the facility.

Gleeson has undertaken a financial appraisal of the business and a 'comprehensive and costed building condition survey' which states ‘essential works are required immediately’.

Documents seen by councillors shows a basis state of repair will cost over £182,000 of immediate work immediately to refurbish the building close to its 'potential maximum functionality' and an additional £651,940 would need to be spent over the next five years.

But planning officers were not convinced the site was 'largely on brownfield land' and recommended the plan to be rejected by councillors.

Report author, Gareth Stent is the principal planning officer at Doncaster Council.

He said: "Having assessed the accompanying reports it is clear that a financial investment into the club could go some way to ensuring the buildings maintenance and long term retention and refurbishment, as well as possibly providing an enhanced bowling green.

"Officers are however not persuaded by the arguments in relation to the advantages of 50 additional dwellings, housing land supply issues and claim that given the location next to the settlement, small scale nature of the scheme means the harm to the green belt is mainly non-existent.

"The proposal represents inappropriate development within the green belt. The circumstances detailed in favour of the application are not considered 'very special' to outweigh the harm by reason of inappropriateness."

Councillors on Doncaster Council's planning committee will make a decision next Tuesday.