Rovers' fans head Doncaster community clean-up
Doncaster Rovers’ fans were among a group who tidied up areas around the Keepmoat Stadium.
They were joined by students from Club Doncaster Foundation for the effort, and given gloves, bags and litter pickers equipment by Doncaster Council.
Among the helpers were youngsters taking part in the National Citizen Service programme, delivered by Club Doncaster Foundation, to spruce up the surrounds of the Keepmoat, ahead of the upcoming football season.
Councillor Chris McGuinness, cabinet member for communities, voluntary sector and the environment, said: “When we heard that supporters of Doncaster Rovers and members of the NCS scheme were undertaking a litter pick, we were only too happy to oblige by providing the equipment and then collect the waste once done.
“The stadium sees a lot of footfall right throughout the week and we’re glad to be able to work together – with volunteers young and old – to help rid our community of unsightly rubbish.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Volunteers were rewarded for their efforts with food and drink, and free match tickets to a Rovers game.
NCS programme manager for Club Doncaster Foundation, Tom Foy, said: “We are thrilled to have our young people involved in a project so close to home.
“NCS is a programme which aims to benefit the local community and highlights the value of volunteering and making a difference.
“We would love to be part of the event should the club continue this fantastic community social action.”