Romeo and Juliet in guise of mods and rockers at Cast Theatre in Doncaster

Open air theatre company Oddsocks Productions have spent over 28 years creating bold, interactive and comedy productions of Shakespeare’s works.

This summer they tour to Sir Nigel Gresley Square with a new innovative take on Shakespeare’s greatest love story: Romeo and Juliet.

Oddsocks, are reviving their mods and rockers themed Romeo & Juliet which featured in The Guardian Readers Favourite Theatre of 2017.

Our seaside loving Capulets and Montagues have violent confrontation on their minds, even Down in the Tube Station at Midnight. Meanwhile, romantic Romeo is moping to the Rhythm of the Rain for his latest unrequited love!

He’s in for a surprise at the Capulet Party where Juliet likes his Black Betty and Juliet’s nurse thinks her Sweet Child of Mine is falling in love. Romeo’s mates gatecrash the party and bang, Be Bop a Lula He’s My Baby.

Maybe, just maybe, The Power of Love will end the families’ violent feud.

Tybalt has other ideas, and because he’s Born to Be Wild, he gets into a fatal fight that sees two dead and Romeo banished. Juliet is left Chasing Cars and Every Breath is watched by her father.

He will cheer her up by marrying her to the County Paris. Juliet, desperate to avoid this unwanted wedding, takes the Friar’s sleeping potion and is buried in the family tomb.

Romeo, hearing of his lover’s “death” speeds to her and in a final climax of coincidence and confusion our star-crossed lovers bring the story to a tragic end. The Special ending will make sure You’re Wondering Now where to get your tickets! This is an outdoor event, so bring your own chairs or blankets to sit on. Sunday July 22, 5pm. Tickets are £14.50 per person (£10 under 26). To book call the Box Office 01302 303 959 or visit www.castindoncaster.com site.