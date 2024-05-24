Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British rock band Bring Me The Horizon are set to sponsor Maltby Main FC’s home and away kits for the 2024/25 season.

It’s after the club linked up with the band’s drummer – Maltby born – Matt Nicholls.

Maltby Main Chairman, Kieron White, says: “Matt is a Maltby lad and I used to play five a side with him. We got talking about how he could getinvolved and came up with the idea of the band sponsoring the shirts.

“Matt really wanted to give something back to the community and that’s what we’re looking to do as well.

“The club was relegated last season and we’ve lost our way over the years. We’re now looking to improve things on and off the pitch and thisis a huge step in that direction.”

Earlier this year Maltby Main gave away 3,000 season tickets to under 16s at schools in the local area in a bid to encourage more fans toattend home games.

Maltby Main’s Community Liaison Officer, James Bolton, said: “Maltby Main has a long history and in years gone by it was a real communityclub. We want to get that back and get more Maltby born players in the first team again.

“Getting Matt and Bring Me The Horizon on board is amazing for us and will certainly help us to spread the word that we’re here and aiming tomove forward.

“It’s really important to us that we start to provide opportunities for youngsters in the area who are looking for that first step on the football ladder. We’ve recently set up U18s and U21s teams which we’re hoping will bridge that gap between youth and first team football and we’ll be running our first ever women’s team next season as well.”

Improvements are also taking place at Maltby Main’s ground on Muglet Lane with a new pitch being installed and a new clubhouse and coffeeshop being built.

James Bolton added: “Families locally have been finding it hard lately with the cost of shopping and energy bills going up and we want to givethem the chance to have an affordable day out.