Roadworks cause traffic chaos outside school on busy Doncaster road

Students at a Doncaster secondary school are facing weeks of traffic chaos after the start of a major roadworks project.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:48 pm
Roadworks are set to cause problems on one of Doncaster's busiest roads.

Pupils at Scawsby’s Ridgewood School are expected to be impacted following the start of gas pipeline works on nearby Copley Crescent.

Three way traffic lights are opertating on the road, Barnsley Road and nearby Emley Drive.

And as the works got underway parents reported heavy traffic and ‘chaos’ at school pick up time.

Northern Gas Networks says the works are scheduled to take place up until Christmas Eve.

