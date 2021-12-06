Roadworks are set to cause problems on one of Doncaster's busiest roads.

Pupils at Scawsby’s Ridgewood School are expected to be impacted following the start of gas pipeline works on nearby Copley Crescent.

Three way traffic lights are opertating on the road, Barnsley Road and nearby Emley Drive.

And as the works got underway parents reported heavy traffic and ‘chaos’ at school pick up time.