Road sealed off as police crews deal with emergency incident in Doncaster

Central Drive in Rossington has been closed while there have also been reports of police activity in nearby Grange Lane.

A spokesman for bus operator First said the incident in Central Drive was a road accident and that services were being diverted as a result of the ongoing emergency situation.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “Due to an RTA on Central Drive, Rossington the road has been closed.

Police have sealed off parts of Rossington this morning.

“Service 205 diverted via: King George’s Road, Radburn Road, Gattison Lane, Clay Flat Lane and Strip Road in both directions.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Local residents reported hearing sirens earlier this morning with others reporting several police cordons in place and police taping off parts off Grange Lane and Cental Avenue.