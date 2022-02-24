Road sealed off as police crews deal with emergency incident in Doncaster
A road has been sealed off in Doncaster this morning as police and emergency crews deal with a serious incident.
Central Drive in Rossington has been closed while there have also been reports of police activity in nearby Grange Lane.
A spokesman for bus operator First said the incident in Central Drive was a road accident and that services were being diverted as a result of the ongoing emergency situation.
A spokesman said on Twitter: “Due to an RTA on Central Drive, Rossington the road has been closed.
“Service 205 diverted via: King George’s Road, Radburn Road, Gattison Lane, Clay Flat Lane and Strip Road in both directions.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
Local residents reported hearing sirens earlier this morning with others reporting several police cordons in place and police taping off parts off Grange Lane and Cental Avenue.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.