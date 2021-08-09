Road near to Doncaster retail park is sealed off by police following incident

A road at the rear of a Doncaster retail park has been sealed off by police this morning.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 9th August 2021, 11:17 am

Centurion Way in Bentley has been cordoned off with police where it connects to the path leading to the Trans Pennine Trail.

A photo from the scene at the rear of the Centurion Retail Park shows the end of the road sealed off wth police tape and a police car guarding the scene.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to ask for more details about the incident.

The entrance to the Trans Pennine Trail from Centurion Way has been sealed off by police.
