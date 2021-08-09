Road near to Doncaster retail park is sealed off by police following incident
A road at the rear of a Doncaster retail park has been sealed off by police this morning.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 11:17 am
Centurion Way in Bentley has been cordoned off with police where it connects to the path leading to the Trans Pennine Trail.
A photo from the scene at the rear of the Centurion Retail Park shows the end of the road sealed off wth police tape and a police car guarding the scene.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to ask for more details about the incident.