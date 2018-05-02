Road closures in Doncaster as Tour de Yorkshire rides into town

The Tour de Yorkshire rides into Doncaster this weekend, forcing multiple road closures.

Below is a list of all of the road closures, rolling road closures and stopping restrictions, including the times and days.

Tour de Yorkshire

STAGE ONE - THURSDAY 3 MAY WOMEN'S RACE (Starts Beverley 8.40am, all timings approximate)

Sykehouse 11.14

Fosterhouses 11.20

Fishlake 11.23

Stainforth 11.27

Dunscroft 11.30

Hatfield 11.32

Hatfield Woodhouse 11.36

Blaxton 11.50

Auckley 11.54

Bessacarr 12.01

Bennetthorpe (finish) 12.08

STAGE ONE - THURSDAY 3 MAY MEN'S RACE (Starts Beverley 13.50pm, all timings approximate)

Sykehouse 17.18

Fosterhouses 17.24

Fishlake 17.26

Stainforth 17.30

Dunscroft 17.33

Hatfield 17.35

Hatfield Woodhouse 17.38

Blaxton 17.51

Auckley 17.55

Bessacarr 18.01

Bennetthorpe 18.08 (finish)

STAGE TWO - FRIDAY 4 MAY WOMEN'S RACE (Starts Barnsley 9.05am, all timings approximate)

Conisbrough 9.45am

Denaby Main 9.50am

Mexborough 9.53am

Adwick on Dearne 9.58am

Harlington 10.01

Barnburgh 10.02

Hooton Pagnell 10.11

Iklley (finish) 12.21

STAGE TWO - FRIDAY 4 MAY MEN'S RACE (Starts Barnsley 14.20pm, all timings approximate)

Conisbrough 15.33pm

Denaby Main 15.37

Mexborough 15.40

Adwick on Dearne 15.44

Harlington 15.47

Barnburgh 15.47

Hooton Pagnell 15.55

Iklley (finish) 17.48

Which roads will be closed?

As the races go through Doncaster, there will be a ‘rolling road closure’ along the route.

These are due to start and finish around 30-45 minutes before and after the race passes through.

Certain parts of the route such as Bennetthorpe and South Parade will be closed the entire day.

Roads will be closed from 6pm Wednesday 2 May until 9pm Thursday 3 May.

For access, call 01302 736000

The following locations ALL have 'No Stopping' restrictions that must be adhered to by law:

Pinfold Lane, Fishlake (from Sour Lane to Dirty Lane) 3 May - 07:00 - 19.00 High Street, Hatfield (from Station Road to Old Thorne Road) 3 May - 07:00 - 19:00 Bawtry Road, Bessacarr (from 30 metres S/W junction with Plumpton Park Road to Bawtry Road) 3 May 07:00 - 19:00 Bawtry Road, Doncaster (from Bawtry Road to Racecourse Roundabout) 3 May 07:00 - 19:00 Bennetthorpe, Bennetthorpe (from junction with A18 Carr House Road, continuing into South Parade 2 May 18:00 to 20.00 3 May South Parade, Doncaster (continuing from South Parade Junction with Thorne Road) 2 May 18:00 to 20.00 3 May Adwick Road, Mexborough (from A6023 Doncaster Road to Arnold Crescent) 4 May - 07:00-19:00 Hooton Pagnell (Junction with North Field Road 155 metres west of its junction with Butt Lane) 4 May - 07:00-19:00 What about parking? There are the usual range of parking options available in Doncaster town centre.

For a full list of Yorkshire road closures, click here.