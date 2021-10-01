Road closure causes chaos outside Doncaster schools as lorries block route

Doncaster Lane at Woodlands is closed until January, meaning that traffic in the area is having to find alternative routes to get through to Adwick as well as Carcroft Industrial Estate.

And the closure - so essential roadworks can be carried out - means dozens of lorries are now trundling past Outwood Academy and Adwick Primary School on Windmill Balk Lane and causing jams at the start and end of the school day as parents pick up children.

One resident who has witnessed the problems, said: “The HGVs that are using the road to get through are causing chaos in the afternoon.

Lorries have been causing traffic 'chaos' outside schools in Woodlands.

"The road can be blocked for twenty minutes or more, with the school bus waiting for children stopping heavy lorries getting through.

"There have also been problems for the emergency services getting down the road.

"Many of the HGVs are probably local, heading for the Carcroft industrial estate and the companies concerned should advise their employees to use alternative, admittedly longer, ways round.

"Why wasn't this work done during the school summer holidays?"

The road is closed from The Highwayman pub where it connects up with the Great North Road at Woodlands.

Diversions have been put in place during the works, which are due to be completed by mid January.