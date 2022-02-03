Road cleared after A635 collision- two people taken to hospital

A635 at Marr

Police say two people have been taken to hospital with minor, non-life changing or non-life threatening injuries, following the incident – one member of the public and one is an officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “This incident has now been cleared and the A635 Barnsley Road and Blacksmiths Lane have now reopened. Thank you all for your patience while the emergency services worked to help all those involved.”