Road cleared after A635 collision- two people taken to hospital
The collision had closed the A635 Barnsley Road in both directions at the junction with Blacksmiths Lane, opposite the Marr Lodge in Marr, near Doncaster today (Thursday February 3)
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 4:19 pm
Police say two people have been taken to hospital with minor, non-life changing or non-life threatening injuries, following the incident – one member of the public and one is an officer.
A police spokesman said: “This incident has now been cleared and the A635 Barnsley Road and Blacksmiths Lane have now reopened. Thank you all for your patience while the emergency services worked to help all those involved.”
We will update this story with more information when we have it.