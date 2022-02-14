Traffic on Barnby Dun Road was reduced to one lane after the lorry collided with the railway bridge between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe earlier today.

The collision caused delays for drivers as police and emergency services worked to recover the damaged truck.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the incident.

