Road chaos as lorry smashes into notorious low bridge in Doncaster
Motorists have been facing delays this afternoon after a lorry smashed into a notorious low bridge in Doncaster.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:36 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:39 pm
Traffic on Barnby Dun Road was reduced to one lane after the lorry collided with the railway bridge between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe earlier today.
The collision caused delays for drivers as police and emergency services worked to recover the damaged truck.
It is not thought anyone was injured in the incident.
The bridge has become an accident black spot over the years, with numerous lorry crashes.