River Don to host Doncaster live music cruise this weekend

A fundaising live music cruise is to be held in Doncaster this weekend.

The Wyre Lady will cruise along the River Don on Sunday with live entertainment from musicians Al Falcon and Sam Wright as well as an on-board bar.

The event is in aid of the Friends of the Grand Theatre group, the organisation bidding to re-open Doncaster's Grand Theatre, which has been closed for more than two decades.

The Wyre'd and Wonderful cruise takes place from 2pm to 5pm and sets off from the Boat Inn at Sprotbrough.

Tickets are priced at £12 per person and are available on (01302) 881299.