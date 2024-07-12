Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Doncaster deputy headteacher sentenced for child sex offences bombarded a pupil at the school he worked at with “disturbing” sex texts – telling her the “risk” made it more “appealing.”

Paul Cleary, 58, of Plumpton Gardens, Bessacarr, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and three counts of sexual activity with a girl 13 to 17 and adult abuse of position of trust at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this year.

Yesterday (11 July), he was given a 15-month sentence suspended for two years at the same court. He was also handed a 10-year restraining order against his victim and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of rehabilitation activity.

His offending came to light in October 2021 when a relative of the victim found disturbing messages on the teenager's phone from Cleary.

Cleary was arrested the same month having retired from his role a few months prior, with officers seizing his devices and submitting them for forensic analysis.

This led to the discovery of inappropriate sexual messages sent by Cleary who referenced his job, his victim's age and how the "risk made it more appealing".

Investigating officer Hannah Beaumont, who is the officer in charge of this case, said: "Cleary occupied a position of trust within the school and he used this to target and groom his young victim, bombarding her with emails, which became sexual in nature.

"In his last contact with the victim, Cleary told her not to tell anyone about his horrific behaviour after previously urging her to delete his messages in order to keep his crimes a secret.

"His victim was a vulnerable young girl who would have looked up to Cleary as someone she should have been able to trust, given his position at the school.

"I really want to commend her bravery in coming forward and supporting this investigation and prosecution, which helped us to ensure no other children become his victims.

"Although Cleary had left the school when his offending was discovered, we worked with partner agencies to put relevant safeguarding measures in place to prevent any further contact with his victim, who has received support from specially trained officers throughout this case.

"I hope the conclusion of this long-running investigation brings some closure to what must have been a traumatic and upsetting time in this young girl's life.”

Details on the support available from specialist services for those who have been a victim of sexual offences can be found at South Yorkshire Police’s dedicated webpage which you can find here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Please remember that victims of sexual offences are granted automatic lifetime anonymity. It is a criminal offence to name them or share any information which may lead to them being identified and if you do this, we will take action.”

You can report sexual offences to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.