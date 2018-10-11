Top class primary pupils across North Lincolnshire are celebrating after their schools were named number one in the country.

Primary schools across North Lincolnshire are improving at a faster rate than nationally in reading, writing and maths – putting them at thr top of the education table.

Provisional results for Key Stage 2 pupils (aged 10 and 11) in North Lincolnshire show 65 per cent of children attained age related expectations or better in reading, writing and mathematics. This is compared with 64 per cent of children nationally and 62 per cent of children in Yorkshire and the Humber.

This puts North Lincolnshire:

First in the country for rate of improvement in reading, writing and maths between 2016 and 2018

Fourth in the country for rate of improvement in reading between 2017 and 2018

Fifth in the country for rate of improvement for reading, writing and maths between 2017 and 2018

And not only that, pupils are also improving at a faster rate than nationally in the phonics screening check. The vast majority (83 per cent) of six and seven year-olds met the expected standard of phonic decoding in 2018, compared with 80 per cent in 2017. This improvement rate places North Lincolnshire seventh best in the country.

The head of Westwoodside Primary Academy, June Richardson, said: "We are delighted to be part of the on-going progress made by North Lincolnshire over the last three years. We’re pleased with the excellent progress and high attainment our pupils make. This has led to Westwoodside Church of England Primary Academy being placed in the top five per cent of all schools for the last two years. In particular, our staff team is committed to ensuring all our children are provided with a strong foundation for the next stage of learning and that they become happy, rounded and confident individuals who can make positive contributions to their communities now and in the future."

Coun David Rose, cabinet member Children, Families, Learning and Leisure, at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “To be first in the country is a major achievement and all primary schools should be incredibly proud.”