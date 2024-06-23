Rider held and bike seen speeding down middle of Doncaster road seized

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rider has been held by Doncaster police and their bike seized after it was spotted speeding down the middle of a city road.

﻿Officers from Doncaster East swooped on the nuisance rider as part of the continiuing clampdown on anti-social behaviour by bikers in the city.

A spokesperson said: “The bike was seen two up, riding at speed down the middle of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Following some initial enquiries, the bike was located, seized and the driver will be reported for a road traffic offence.

Police in Doncaster have seized another nuisance bike.

"We will continue to target those who commit anti-social behaviour using off- road bikes and mopeds within the local community.

"We hope that this is sending a clear message to those riding them that it will not be tolerated and we will take action as and when we can.

"Please continue to report these incidents to us and supply photos and video as and where possible using our new online reporting form.”