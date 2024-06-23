Rider held and bike seen speeding down middle of Doncaster road seized
Officers from Doncaster East swooped on the nuisance rider as part of the continiuing clampdown on anti-social behaviour by bikers in the city.
A spokesperson said: “The bike was seen two up, riding at speed down the middle of the road.
"Following some initial enquiries, the bike was located, seized and the driver will be reported for a road traffic offence.
"We will continue to target those who commit anti-social behaviour using off- road bikes and mopeds within the local community.
"We hope that this is sending a clear message to those riding them that it will not be tolerated and we will take action as and when we can.
"Please continue to report these incidents to us and supply photos and video as and where possible using our new online reporting form.”
You can make reports here – https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
