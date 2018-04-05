RideforEric cycling event returns to Sheffield

The team behind Sheffield charity - RideforEric - are calling all cycling enthusiasts far and wide to sign up for this year’s RideforEric events.

Participants will be able to take part in either a 25k, 50k or 100k route, with each route starting and finishing at the picturesque Forge Valley school, close to Sheffield’s Dam Flask. The RideforEric team are also offering a family, fancy dress, fun ride and promise to spread oodles of family fun with activities taking place throughout the entire day.

Young and old enjoying a previous RideforEric

These brand-new routes are planned to accommodate all riders. The 25k is just the ticket for cyclists with a small amount of experience. Starting at Forge Valley, the ride will commence with a quick lap of the arena, before departing onto Loxley Road and taking in the impressive views across the valley. There will be a lovely spin around Damflask reservoir, with riders returning to Forge Valley School for a heroes welcome lap of the arena. The 50K is a real challenge - the route is absolutely stunning, taking in Damflask, Low Bradfield, Dale Dike and Strines before descending into Ladybower and Hope Valley. The 100K will test the most hardy rider, taking in the best scenery that the Peak District and Derbyshire has to offer.

RideforEric, which was set up in 2014 by Karen Codling in memory of her late husband, Eric, is an established charity with the proceeds raised going towards promoting cycling safety activities and maintaining a bereavement support service. The charity has raised over £10,000 in previous years which has gone towards cycling initiatives and bereavement support.

Following a year’s break, the event has moved from their original venue - Abbeydale Sports Club - to the fantastic facilities of Forge Valley School.

As well as the rides, there are a number of exciting activities taking part on the day including British Cycling Go Ride coaches, delivering sessions for novice riders, Sheffield Cycling for All providing adapted bikes for people with disabilities, Trail Advantage delivering mountain biking skills and a bike maintenance pop up – plus lots more.

All funds raised on the day will go towards safe and inclusive cycling initiatives and HOPE which - in partnership with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue - is a Charity for people who have suffered bereavement through a fire or Road Traffic Collison.

HOPE offers a meeting place through a peer support group for anyone who has been bereaved in this way or who has witnessed a traumatic incident. Established for over a decade HOPE have lots of experience of supporting people through loss, irrespective of when that loss occurred.

Karen said “We are so excited to move to our new venue and have lots of free activities planned at Forge Valley on the day. As well as some amazing activities on the day, we have got 3 brand new cycling routes, thanks to the help of Worrall Wheelers Cyling Club and TNT Triathlon Team – we can’t wait for everyone to try them! We even have members of TNT riding all three routes in one day, something we have dubbed the Epic Eric.”

You can sign up for RideforEric or read more about the activities on the day at www.rideforeric.com and if cycling isn’t your thing, Karen and the RideforEric team are always looking for volunteers. If you’re free and want to help out on the day, email joinin@rideforeric.com.