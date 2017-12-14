REVEALED: What inmates at South Yorkshire prison will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.

The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.

At Lindholme Prison inmates have the choice of.......

Orange and cranberry nut roast

Roast halal chicken leg

Homemade ocean pie

Roast turkey

Braised diced beef casserole

Roast potatoes, sprouts carrots

Christmas pudding , vanilla slice

The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.