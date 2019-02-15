The top 20 streets in Doncaster where house are most likely to sell have been revealed.

And its good news if you live in roads called High Street,Station Road and Church Street – as these are among some of the most popular street names for buyers.

The Avenue in Bentley - a popular name for home buyers

The latest research for property finance specialists One77 Mortgages, looked at the nation’s most popular street names for home buyers.

Using data on house sale completions over the last year from the Land Registry, they have created a list of the top 20 names that have proved popular with buyers, despite a wider market slowdown due to political uncertainty.

The most popular was High Street with 5,050 property transactions across the UK in just 12 months.

Station Road was the second most popular with 2,755 transactions, closely followed by London Road with 1,778.

Church Road also proved popular with 1,546, along with Main Street (1,469), Church Street (1,368), Park Road (1,297), Church Lane (1,002), Main Road (982) and Victoria Road (974).

Others to make the top 20 include Queens Road, New Road, The Street, Manor Road, Mill Lane, The Avenue, West Street, Green Lane, The Green and Kings Road.

Managing Director of One77 Mortgages, Alastair McKee, commented: “There we have it, if you want to buck the Brexit market blues you have a better chance of doing so if you live on one of these popular road names.

“While a road name isn’t the be all and end all, for many aspirational homeowners it can certainly have an impact on their decision to buy in the same way a not so desirable name can be off-putting.

“Whether it brings a greater feeling of exclusivity or eludes to a far better position than surrounding areas, a road name can make a big difference and those selling across the most popular ones should consider this when researching the market and hosting potential buyers during the viewing process.

“In the current market climate, it’s vital to utilise every unique aspect your property possess in order to get a sale over the line.”

THE TOP 20 STREET NAMES WHERE YOUR HOUSE IS MOST LIKELY TO SELL