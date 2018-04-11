REVEALED: The top 10 Doncaster jobs where people are most likely to cheat on their partner

The most adulterous jobs in Doncaster have been revealed, showing the professions where people are most likely to cheat on their partner.

The new survey from “infidelity dating site” Victoria Milan asked 5,658 of its female clients to spill the beans on their job, giving an insight into the area's most adulterous profession.

In order, the top cheating professions are:

1. Financial (brokers, bankers, analysts)

2. Aviation (pilots, flight attendants, flight pursers)

3. Healthcare (doctors, nurses)

4. Business (CEOs, managers, secretaries)

5. Sports (athletes, instructors, representatives)

6. Arts (musicians, models, actors, photographers)

7. Nightlife Industry (DJs, dancers, waiters)

8. Legal (lawyers, secretaries, prosecutors, judges)

9. Communications (journalists, public relations, communicators)

10. Other sectors