REVEALED: The three Sheffield hits named in the top 20 British songs of all time

Sheffield has landed three songs in a rundown of the top 20 British songs of all time.

City bands Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys bagged spots in the vote by Radio X - with Alex Turner's band scoring two hits in the rundown.

The Arctic Monkeys I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor was Sheffied's highest entry, claiming tenth spot.

The band's A Certain Romance claimed 13th spot while Pulp's Common People was ranked 16th.

In the poll Live Forever by Oasis was voted the best British song ever.

The last time the poll was run, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody emerged as the victor. This time round it took second spot.

Oasis dominated the chart, claiming five spots in the top ten with Don't Look Back In Anger (number 3), Wonderwall (number 6), Slide Away (number 7) and Champagne Supernova (number 9).

THE BEST BRITISH SONGS EVER - TOP 20

1. Oasis – "Live Forever"

2. Queen – "Bohemian Rhapsody"

3. Oasis – "Don’t Look Back in Anger"

4. The Stone Roses – "I Am the Resurrection"

5. The Verve – "Bitter Sweet Symphony"

6. Oasis – "Wonderwall"

7. Oasis – "Slide Away"

8. The Smiths – "There is a Light That Never Goes Out"

9. Oasis – "Champagne Supernova"

10. Arctic Monkeys – "I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor"

11. The Stone Roses – "I Wanna Be Adored"

12. David Bowie – "Heroes"

13. Arctic Monkeys – "A Certain Romance"

14. David Bowie – "Life On Mars?"

15. Led Zeppelin – "Stairway To Heaven"

16. Pulp – "Common People"

17. Pink Floyd – "Wish You Were Here"

18. The Rolling Stones – "Gimme Shelter"

19. The Stone Roses – "She Bangs The Drums"

20. The Courteeners – "Not Nineteen Forever"