Revealed: The longest road delays experienced by motorists in Doncaster.

A new report ranks different roads in Doncaster based on the amount of time people are delayed during their journeys.

Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Road Delay Report, which helped rank roads in Doncaster based on their delays. This determines where people are waiting the most on their travels.

Top 10 motorways/major A roads in Doncaster with the most delays

Road name and seconds per vehicle per mile:

A1 northbound between A1(M)/A638 and A639 – 103.5

M180 westbound between J1 and M18 – 71.8

A1 northbound at a minor junction between A1(M)/A638 and A639 – 68.4

M180 eastbound between M18 and J1 – 33.6

M18 southbound within J3 – 21

M180 westbound between J1 and M18 – 20.8

A638 northbound within A1(M) J38 – 19.9

A638 northbound between A1(M) J38 and A6021 – 16.1

M18 southbound between J3 and J2 – 15.4

A1(M) southbound between J36 and J35 – 12.2

Top 10 most traffic-clogged local ‘A’ roads in Doncaster

Road name and seconds per vehicle per mile:

A6023 – 46

A630 – 43.9

A638 – 37.4

A19 – 35.5

A18 – 30

A60 – 28.4

A614 – 27

A6182 – 26.7

A631 – 25

A635 – 23.8

Methodology: