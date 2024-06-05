Revealed: The longest road delays experienced by motorists in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Road Delay Report, which helped rank roads in Doncaster based on their delays. This determines where people are waiting the most on their travels.
Top 10 motorways/major A roads in Doncaster with the most delays
Road name and seconds per vehicle per mile:
A1 northbound between A1(M)/A638 and A639 – 103.5
M180 westbound between J1 and M18 – 71.8
A1 northbound at a minor junction between A1(M)/A638 and A639 – 68.4
M180 eastbound between M18 and J1 – 33.6
M18 southbound within J3 – 21
M180 westbound between J1 and M18 – 20.8
A638 northbound within A1(M) J38 – 19.9
A638 northbound between A1(M) J38 and A6021 – 16.1
M18 southbound between J3 and J2 – 15.4
A1(M) southbound between J36 and J35 – 12.2
Top 10 most traffic-clogged local ‘A’ roads in Doncaster
Road name and seconds per vehicle per mile:
A6023 – 46
A630 – 43.9
A638 – 37.4
A19 – 35.5
A18 – 30
A60 – 28.4
A614 – 27
A6182 – 26.7
A631 – 25
A635 – 23.8
Methodology:
The recent data around road delays in the UK area of the UK was taken from the GOV.UK website, where it was split into motorway/major A roads and local A roads. It looks at how many seconds a vehicle is held up per mile travelled on average in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.