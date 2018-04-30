REVEALED: The best and worst food hygiene ratings for EVERY food outlet in the Frenchgate Centre

Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre is home to a host of the town’s restaurants, takeaways and food outlets.

It’s one of Doncaster’s most popular places for tourists and locals alike with dozens of places to choose from when it comes to a bite to eat.

But, which of the centre’s restaurants and cafes have the best food hygiene scores?

We’ve been through the ratings and you can click on the link to find out the best and worst rated restaurants, food outlets and cafes in the Frenchgate Centre.

The Food Standards Agency compiles the listings and most of the restaurants and cafes either have a Good or Very Good rating.

Every business which deals with food has their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.

The food safety officer inspecting the business checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at:

* how hygienically the food is handled

* how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

* the condition of the structure of the buildings

* the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

* how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The top rating of ‘5’ means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards.

* Some of the businesses listed may no longer be trading, but the inspection reports are still available on the Food Standards Agency website