REVEALED: Outcome of every misconduct allegation against South Yorkshire Police heard last year

Here is a full list of the findings of every allegation of misconduct and gross misconduct made against South Yorkshire Police last year.

The publicly available document from South Yorkshire Police's website provides the findings of every misconduct hearing and meeting held between January and November last year.

None of the police staff involved in the misconduct proceedings have been named, however.

In respect of the misconduct proceedings, the force state on their website: "It is important for public confidence in policing that we are open and accountable about misconduct proceedings involving police officers."

Here is the full list of the proceedings that took place and their findings:

* January 2017: Misconduct hearing for a police sergeant

Allegation type: Authority, Respect & Courtesy

The allegation: In January 2017 an officer was found to have made frequent comments to a junior member of staff which were unprofessional and inappropriate

The outcome: Final Written Warning

Source of allegation: Internal Conduct, Gross Misconduct

*January 2017: Misconduct meeting of police staff

Allegation type: Discreditable Conduct

The allegation: A member of police staff whilst off duty parked his private vehicle outside a parade of shops and had his lower clothes pulled down around his thighs exposing himself. At this time a member of the public walked by and reported the matter to the police

The outcome: Written Warning

Source of allegation: Public Complaint Misconduct

* February 2017:Special case hearing with a police officer

Allegation type: Discreditable Conduct & Fitness for Duty

The allegation: In December 2016 an officer paraded for work and was unfit for duty ,having driven to work in their own private vehicle, whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit.

The outcome: Dismissed without Notice

Source of allegation: Internal Conduct Gross Misconduct

* February 2017: Misconduct meeting with police officer

Allegation type: Discreditable Conduct

The allegation: In November 2016 an officer pursued a course of conduct that constituted harassment against their ex-partner, who was also a police officer. This behaviour resulted in a first course of conduct warning under the Protection from Harassment Act 1977.

The outcome: Final Written Warning

Source of allegation: Internal Conduct Misconduct

* February 2017: Misconduct meeting of police staff

Allegation type: Discreditable Conduct

The allegation: In May 2016 , a member of police staff, whilst off duty and under the influence of alcohol, became involved in an altercation with a member of door staff at a nightclub, before allegedly purporting to be a police officer. Consequently, the member of police staff made inappropriate and discreditable comments to attending police officers in respect of the organisation.

The outcome: Verbal Warning

Source of allegation: Internal Misconduct

*March 2017: Misconduct hearing of police officer

Allegation type: Duties and Responsibilities

The allegation: In February 2007 a report was received from Social Services detailing allegations of sexual assault against two sisters by their stepfather.The officer allocated to investigate the report failed to conduct a proper investigation into the allegations made by Miss A and Miss B and failed to take adequate steps to safeguard Miss A, Miss B and their younger brother.

The outcome: Final Written Warning

Source of allegation: Public Complaint of Gross Misconduct

* May 2017: Misconduct hearing of special sergeant

Allegation type: Authority, Respect & Courtesy

The allegation: A member of the Special Constabulary attended a Misconduct Hearing on May 30, 2017, as a result of posting inappropriate posts on Facebook. The panel found the matter amounted to a breach of Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

The outcome: Written Warning

Source of allegation: Public complaint of misconduct

*June 2017: Misconduct hearing of police staff

Allegation type: Discreditable Conduct

The allegation: On July 26, 2016, it is alleged that a member of police staff disclosed a private photograph without the consent of the individual concerned with the intention of causing distress to the individual. Between July 29, 2016 and December 7, 2016 is alleged that the member of police staff pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment. The staff member posted public comments on Facebook about two individuals. The breach of Standards of Professional behaviour is Discreditable Conduct.

The outcome: Resigned prior to misconduct proceedings

Source of allegation: Public complaint of gross misconduct

* July 2017: Misconduct meeting of police staff

Allegation type: Discreditable Conduct

The allegation: On July 24, 2017 a member of police staff attended a misconduct meeting where he admitted to being abusive towards a member of the public whilst travelling on a train on April 15, 2016. The member of staff's actions resulted in a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct. The staff member was issued with a written warning to remain "live" for a period of 12 months from the date of the meeting.

The outcome: Written warning

Source of allegation: Internal conduct misconduct

* September 2017: Misconduct meeting of police officer

Allegation type: Authority, Respect & Courtesy

The allegation: It was alleged that during a meeting with a member of the public, an officer made inappropriate and offensive comments. The allegations were uncorroborated and denied by the officer. A colleague supported that the alleged comments were not made and not found

The outcome: Not found

Source of allegation: Public complaint of misconduct

* September 2017: Misconduct hearing of a police officer

Allegation type: Authority, Respect & Courtesy

The allegation: An officer accepted that on various occasions he had used sexist, offensive, bullying and/or belittling comments to junior colleagues in the course of his police work. A panel, chaired by a legally qualified chair, decided that the conduct amounted to gross misconduct and the officer received a final written warning.

The outcome: Final written warning

Source of allegation: Internal conduct, gross misconduct

* October 2017: Special case hearing of police officer

Allegation type: Discreditable conduct

The allegation: In April 2017 an officer was requested to attend at the Professional Standards Department to provide a 'with cause' drugs test, and the result was positive. On April 26, 2017 a further test was undertaken whilst the officer was in custody. This proved positive for cocaine. The final test was on April 26, 2017, which was a sample of hair which was taken for analysis. This revealed a heavy and regular use of cocaine over a six month period. The matter was presided over by Chief Constable Watson, who dismissed the officer without notice.

The outcome: Dismissed without notice

Source of allegation: Internal conduct, gross misconduct

* October 2017: Special case hearing of special police sergeant

Allegation type: Discreditable conduct

The allegation: On July 2, a special sergeant was arrested for driving his own motor vehicle on the M621 in Leeds whilst being over the prescribed limit for alcohol. He was charged and subsequently convicted of the offence of driving a motor vehicle on a road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit. The matter was presided over by Chief Constable Watson, who dismissed the officer without notice.

The outcome: Dismissed without notice

Source of allegation: Internal conduct, gross misconduct

* October 2017: Misconduct meeting of police officer

Allegation type: Use of force, duties & responsibilities

The allegation: An allegation was made that on March 23, 2015 whilst dealing with a parking issue outside a member of the public’s home address, the officer had used excessive force on the member of the public whilst being on the premises unlawfully. An independent Detective Superintendent chaired the proceedings and found the allegation 'not proven'.

The outcome: Not proven

Source of allegation: Public complaint of misconduct

* November 2017: Police staff confidentiality

The allegation: A member of police staff accessed police systems on thirteen occasions between May 2012 and December 2016 for a non-policing purpose. Contrary to the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Confidentiality.

The outcome: The staff member was issued with a caution for obtaining personal date from police systems for a non-policing purpose and, at the conclusion of misconduct proceedings, also received a final written warning. Proven misconduct