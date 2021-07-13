Doncaster Sheffield Airport will see an additional based aircraft next summer, providing even more flight options for customers with increased frequency of flights to favourites Malaga, Rhodes and Zakynthos.

Next summer will also see the reintroduction of flights to one of Egypt’s most popular holiday destinations, Hurghada, flying twice a week from Doncaster Sheffield. Due to popular customer demand, TUI will operate a large programme to both Turkey and the Canary Islands, with seven flights every week throughout the summer.

The summer 2022 programme from Doncaster Airport will see 27 destinations on offer, including the choice of six Greek Islands and two long haul options with flights to Cancun and Orlando Melbourne International, the new Florida gateway for TUI customers.

To offer customers even more flexibility and to make up for those missing a summer holiday this year, TUI will increase flights to several destinations to offer 10/11-night holidays for customers travelling from Doncaster Sheffield. The number of flights to Kos, Greece; Costa Dorada, Spain and Pula, Croatia will be increased, with flights to Pula operating twice a week and flights to Rhodes and Zakynthos will operating three times a week.

Richard Sofer from TUI said: “As the airline with the largest regional airport network in the UK, we’re committed to offering our customers as much availability as possible to our great range of holidays. We’re delighted to expand our summer 2022 programme from Doncaster Sheffield Airport with a new route to Faro and increased flying from our extra based aircraft, providing even more flight options for our customers.”

Kate Stow at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We’re immensely proud of our long-standing relationship with TUI and its continued commitment to DSA. We’re already seeing strong demand from customers who haven’t had the chance for a summer getaway for over a year. This impressive S22 schedule provides customers even more choice for a holiday in the sun with friends and family.

“With over 700,000 TUI seats at DSA from April 2022 to cover the Summer ’22 and Winter ‘22/’23, this is a significant growth at DSA of 30 per cent.”