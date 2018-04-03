REVEALED: Doncaster's burglary hotspots - Is your area in the top 10?

Doncaster's burglary hotspots can be revealed by the Free Press today.

Figures showed the top five most targeted areas last year were the the town centre, Balby, Mexborough, Rossington and Edlington.

Louise Haigh MP.

In addition, the data also highlighted how there has been a major increase in the overall number of break-ins across the town.

There were 4178 reported burglaries last year – the equivalent of 11 a day.

This was 716 more than in 2016 and represented a 20 per cent increase.

A Doncaster salon owner who was burgled just three weeks after opening called for more action to tackle the crime.

Stacey Buckley outside her salon.

Burglars carried out a late night raid on the Slated Beauty salon in Lazarus Court in the town centre and stole about £1000 worth of products in April last year.

Stacey Buckley, a 29-year-old mum-of-two, of Intake, who co-owns the salon, said: "It was awful, it put us way behind before we even got started.

"They should look at harsher punishments for repeat offenders because six months in prison or whatever is too lenient. It is no deterrent."

The figures, revealed through a Freedom of Information request, shows the town centre was the most targeted area in 2017 with 315 incidents.

The worst affected area outside of the town centre was Balby with 276, followed by Mexborough with 242, Rossington with 201 and Edlington with 187.

Balby, Rossington and the town centre were also in the top five most burgled areas in 2016.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, shadow policing minister, called for more action from the Government to protect policing budgets.

She said: "These shocking figures should be a call to action for the Government. Thanks to their brutal cuts we have 21,000 fewer police officers than when the Tories came to power.

"Now we are seeing the consequences with soaring levels of crime and victims being badly let down.

“The Government should own up to victims – their cuts have stretched the police and detectives to breaking point and now they simply don’t have the time to properly investigate crimes. Put simply, this government is putting the residents of South Yorkshire at risk.“

Detective chief inspector Lee Berry, force lead for burglary, said: “I’m aware in recent months there has been an increase in reported house burglaries.

"Some of the increase however is due to the way that all police forces now record burglary as sheds and garages which are in the curtilage of a home are now classed as a residential burglary.

“Whilst this provides some context of these figures, I understand this will still cause concern.

“Our officers work tirelessly to gather all available evidence by identifying possible forensic leads, speaking with witnesses and pursing CCTV enquiries to identify offenders and bring them to justice.

"Work is also done to identify hot spot areas and trends based on behaviour patterns. This information is then used to target harden these areas and carryout bespoke operations to disrupt and prevent further criminal activity."

He urged members of the public to consider crime prevention measures such as ensuring doors and windows are kept secure, valuables are moved out of sight and to install security lights.

Top 10 burglary hot spots in Doncaster for 2017

Town centre - 315

Balby - 276

Mexborough - 242

Rossington - 201

Edlington - 187

Thorne - 175

Bentley - 170

Bessacarr - 159

Hexthorpe - 146

Armthorpe - 124

Total for 2017 – 4178