REVEALED: Doncaster’s 20 worst hotspots for sex offences and violence

The latest official crime figures for Doncaster have revealed the worst places for violent and sexual offences in the town.

Data obtained from Home Office website police.uk shows that in March there were nearly 1,000 crimes of a violent or sexual nature across Doncaster.

According to the figures there were a total of 955 reported violent or sexual offences in Doncaster West, Central and East policing divisons in March.

The figures for March equate to an average of 30 violent or sexual offences a day in Doncaster during the course of the month.

Run by the Home Office, police.uk uses official data of reported crimes across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Doncaster is split into three policing wards - Central, East and West, A breakdown of reported crimes by street in each ward is part of the published figures.

In addition to violent and sexual offences other categories of crimes in the figures include bicycle theft, anti-social behaviour, robbery, shoplifting, theft from a person and other theft.

Other categories are criminal damage and arson, drugs, possession of weapons, public order, vehicle crime, and burglary.

In March a total of 338 violent or sexual offences were reported in Doncaster West.

Doncaster Central recorded 341 violent and sexual crimes, while there were 276 reports of such offences in Doncaster East.

