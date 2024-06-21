Revealed: Areas in Doncaster with the best and worst food hygiene ratings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Examining food and hygiene rating data is crucial for evaluating safety and quality in the food industry.

Sharing these findings highlights the importance of interventions to uphold regulatory standards and protect public health.

Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors and Online Marketing Surgery have analysed wards in Doncaster, to rank them by the highest 5-star, 1-star and 0-star food and hygiene ratings. To standardise the data for comparison, the results were converted into percentages.

The pictured tables shows all the data across the wards, the number of estabishments visited, the number with 0, 1 and 5 ratings in that order along with the percentages

The data.

We used the UK Food Standards Agency's open data available at https://ratings.food.gov.uk/open-data. The search results were filtered to include hygiene ratings of 5, 1 and 0. The total number of search results for each hygiene rating category was recorded. To standardise the data for comparison, the results were converted into percentages.

Ratings are between 0 and 5:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.