Revealed: Areas in Doncaster with the best and worst food hygiene ratings

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Examining food and hygiene rating data is crucial for evaluating safety and quality in the food industry.

Sharing these findings highlights the importance of interventions to uphold regulatory standards and protect public health.

Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors and Online Marketing Surgery have analysed wards in Doncaster, to rank them by the highest 5-star, 1-star and 0-star food and hygiene ratings. To standardise the data for comparison, the results were converted into percentages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pictured tables shows all the data across the wards, the number of estabishments visited, the number with 0, 1 and 5 ratings in that order along with the percentages

The data.The data.
The data.

We used the UK Food Standards Agency's open data available at https://ratings.food.gov.uk/open-data. The search results were filtered to include hygiene ratings of 5, 1 and 0. The total number of search results for each hygiene rating category was recorded. To standardise the data for comparison, the results were converted into percentages.

Ratings are between 0 and 5:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice