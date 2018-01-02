Residents step in to save cancelled Christmas event

Crowle residents rallied round to ensure a carols around the Christmas tree event took place after being cancelled by organisers.

Crowle Lights Committee announced weeks before Christmas that there would not be enough people available to organise the event so residents Carrie Temperton, Julie Orrill, Donna Rowbottom and Jackie Belton stepped in.

Carols around the Christmas Tree in Crowle Market Square

With help from local businesses and Crowle Town Council the women pulled out all the stops to ensure the event on Christmas Eve took place.

Scores of residents attended and £120 was raised and will be split between Crowle Colts and Crowle Boxing Club.