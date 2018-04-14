Residents' shock after man 'robs South Yorkshire shop armed with syringe'

Residents have expressed their disgust after a man armed with a syringe robbed a convenience store.

The incident happened at McColl's store in Oaks Lane in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham on Monday, April 9, at 6.25am.

The man armed with the needle entered the premises and began making demands for cash from members of staff.

More than a dozen Sheffield Star readers took to Facebook to express their disgust over the raid.

Vickie Thornhill described the raider as "absolute scum of the earth" and added that they hope they "get a dose of karma."

Nita Walker said: "Using syringes to rob is just vile and nasty. Nothing but scum."

Paul Cundey said that the incident "sickens me."

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Officers have described the armed robber as being white and around 5ft 7ins tall.

He was wearing a dark hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and carrying a yellow JD sports bag.

A quantity of cash was handed over and he then left the store on foot, walking down Oaks Lane in the direction of Crumwell Road, Kimberworth.

No one was injured in the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "If you have any information, or saw the man described after he left the store, please call 101 quoting incident number 104 of 9 April 2018.

"Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."