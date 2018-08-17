Residents object to 'eyesore' control room for Doncaster pumping station to avert 15,000 homes from water shortage

Plans for a development on the site surrounding a Doncaster water tower has been recommended for approval despite concerns from residents.

Yorkshire Water want to build a glass reinforced plastic enclosure at Cantley Water Pumping Station on Church Lane to house motor control centre which manages the towers.

The towers provide drinking water to over 15,000 households across Doncaster.

The pumping station is currently housed in the basement of one of water towers which is said to be in a 'poor structural condition' with water leaking and concrete crumbling from the ceiling of the pump room.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council have recommended the three metre high structure is approved. The final say will fall to councillors on the planning committee at a meeting on Tuesday, August 21.

But some residents surrounding the pumping station have objected to the plans.

One homeowner said the structure would 'impact on green open space' while another said it would be an 'over intrusive eyesore'

Another objection raised the issue of 'possible vandalism', the 'impact on trees and bats in the area' and noise during construction.

Concerns were also raised about a 'lack of consultation' but a planning officer responded and said the objector lived 'several streets away' and was not consulted directly by letter.

Another resident raised concern about the view for neighbours at the rear of Goodison Boulevard.

Doncaster Council planning officer Tim Goodall, said: "Due to the risk above, it has been determined to act proactively and refurbish the mechanical and electrical components of Cantley WPS as well as relocating the motor control centre and other electrical components in a purpose-built glass reinforced plastic weather proof enclosure outside of water tower one.

"The proposed enclosure is considered to be a necessary improvement to local water infrastructure. Due to the operational nature of the site and the proposal itself and given constraints at the site including underground utilities it is considered that the proposal is acceptable without further landscaping as suggested by local residents."