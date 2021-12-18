Residents hold vigil following suspected murder of a new born baby in Doncaster

Police were called to an address in Norman Crescent in Rossington at 12.15pm on Thursday, December 16, where the body of the newborn was found.

A post on the Rossington Community Forum page announced that on Sunday, December 19, at 5pm, on Norman Crescent there will be a vigil for the little baby.

There will be a vigil in Norman Crescent this Sunday. Picture: SWNS

If anyone would like to attend they are asked to wear something yellow.