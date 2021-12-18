Residents hold vigil following suspected murder of a new born baby in Doncaster
Residents are rallying round after news broke of the tragic death of a new born baby in Doncaster on Thursday.
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 10:13 am
Police were called to an address in Norman Crescent in Rossington at 12.15pm on Thursday, December 16, where the body of the newborn was found.
A post on the Rossington Community Forum page announced that on Sunday, December 19, at 5pm, on Norman Crescent there will be a vigil for the little baby.
If anyone would like to attend they are asked to wear something yellow.