Residents hold vigil following suspected murder of a new born baby in Doncaster

Residents are rallying round after news broke of the tragic death of a new born baby in Doncaster on Thursday.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 10:13 am
Updated Saturday, 18th December 2021, 10:13 am

Police were called to an address in Norman Crescent in Rossington at 12.15pm on Thursday, December 16, where the body of the newborn was found.

A post on the Rossington Community Forum page announced that on Sunday, December 19, at 5pm, on Norman Crescent there will be a vigil for the little baby.

Read More

Read More
Two women are bailed as investigation into death of baby in Doncaster continues

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will be a vigil in Norman Crescent this Sunday. Picture: SWNS

If anyone would like to attend they are asked to wear something yellow.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

ResidentsDoncasterPoliceLiam HodenRossington