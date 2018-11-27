Residents call for tighter restrictions on busy Doncaster road

Residents in Doncaster are calling for tighter traffic measures to be put in place on their street, after a fatal collision and many near misses.

Resident Andrew Hill, aged 48, says the traffic running past the cottages on Clay Lane West, Long Sandall, has been a long running issue for both himself, and his neighbours.

Long Sandall residents Donna Ward and husband Mick Hirst, Andrew and Rachel Hill and their son Jack, 13, pictured on Clay Lane West.

The country lane, which becomes very narrow at some points, is often used by motorists who cut through from Kirk Sandall, and can become busy during rush hour especially when roadworks are in place on neighbouring Barnby Dun Road.

Andrew said: “The road is very narrow at points and virtually everyone here has had a vehicle damaged at some time. Residents run the gauntlet every day meeting the oncoming traffic, especially at rush hour it makes it worse.”

And, on Thursday November 15, a man sadly lost his life after being involved in a collision with a car, which took place just past the cottages near to ‘Quick Skips’.

Two vehicles collide along Clay Lane West at Long Sandall.

Andrew added: “I was out with a neighbour and there was a constant stream of traffic, one after another coming through and I said ‘there is going to be an accident here sooner or later’ then later on there was the bad crash.

“The air ambulance was called and the road was shut for three hours, and I later found out a man had died.”

He says many heavy goods vehicles also use the road, travelling for the nearby industrial estate, with some ignoring the 7.5 tonne weight restriction, and for others it is unsuitable due to the width.

“I’ve phoned highways before to tell them about the traffic problems, but it can fluctuate and alter,” he said. “It is a long term problem, we get the traffic from the industrial estate who think it is a continuation from there, many are within the legal weight but are not suitable in width.

“There is a high volume of traffic hitting the corner, many will take a massive detour and use this road just to avoid the traffic. I’ve seen lorries reversing all the way up the road.”

Now, residents are calling for the Council to put restrictions in place, to stop motorists speeding down the lane – which currently has a 30mph speed limit in place – and prevent further accidents.

Andrew added: “We'd like the council to look at the situation, put a width restriction in place and the road may be a candidate for a 20mph speed limit. We’ve got no industrial premises at this end so there is no need for big vehicles.

“It’s becoming a thoroughfare and has been going on a number of years. We need better traffic measures in place. Ideally, they’d shut one end of the road near Thorne Lane, to stop the industrial traffic.”

Gill Gillies, Assistant Director of Environment, said: “We are saddened by this recent incident and are helping the police with their ongoing investigation.

“We take road safety extremely seriously but we need to wait until they have completed their investigation before we can fully review whether any revised road safety measures are required.”

Last year, resident Donna Ward submitted a report to South Yorkshire police, after a cat was run over and killed, highlighting that it was only a matter of time before someone was injured and killed – however, she says she did not receive a reply.