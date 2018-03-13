Residents brave the elements for charity sleep out

A group of residents slept under the stars to help raise awareness and money for young homeless people.

YMCA Doncaster’s annual ‘Sleep Easy’ event raised £4,800 for vulnerable young people and more money is still coming in.

More than 25 people took part, sleeping out in the grounds of St Peter-in-Chains, Chequer Road, for the night to raise funds and raise awareness of the hardship young, homeless people endure on a night rough sleeping.

Olivia Burton, a manager at YMCA Doncaster, said “’Sleep Easy’ went better than we expected even with the heavy rain. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part and spent the night out with us.

“We hope everyone left with the key message that made us plan this, which is to experience how difficult it is to endure homelessness.”

The fundraising event saw participants brave the elements sleeping in DIY cardboard shelters for the night, whilst getting sponsored for their efforts.

Every penny raised from the event goes to support YMCA’s work with vulnerable young people in Doncaster.

Martyn, a Sleep Easy fundraiser, said the weather made the challenge a lot tougher than previous years.

He added: “It was my second year taking part in Sleep Easy. Last year we had quite mild weather, but this year was completely different. The rain certainly made it harder and I had a totally different experience.

“It really made me think about the way people living on the streets have to deal with the elements. YMCA Doncaster is a great charity and I’m even more determined to take part again next year to continue my support for the work they do.”

Last year’s event raised £5868 and organisers are hoping with money still coming in that they can top that total this year.

YMCA Doncaster is an independent registered charity working with young people in the Doncaster area and provides supported accommodation for 30 young people in a town centre hostel.

The YMCA’s Community Centre provides activities for young people aged 16-25, along with meeting space for a range of other organisations.

The centre is open Mondays 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays 9am to 6pm (and to 10pm on Tuesdays to May 1), Wednesdays 9am to 6.30pm (and to 10pm on Wednesdays April 25 and May 2), Thursdays 9am to 5.30pm, Fridays 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday March 24 8.45am to 1.30pm.

To find out more about the work YMCA Doncaster does to support vulnerable young people in the town please visit ymcadoncaster.org.uk