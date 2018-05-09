Residents and ward councillors object to plan to extend opening hours at Doncaster pub

Residents and ward councillors have objected to an application for a Doncaster village pub to sell alcohol from an external barn.

Members on Doncaster Council's licensing committee will hear from the owners of the Harvey Arms on Old Bawtry Lane in Finningley about their proposals.

The initial plan was to extend opening hours to 12.30am from Sunday to Wednesdays and have extra dance performances. But solicitors acting on behalf of the pub removed these conditions after consultation.

Applicant Punch Taverns Ltd want to sell alcohol from an external barn at the top of the beer garden and to open from 8am to sell breakfasts, teas and coffees. Sale of alcohol from 11am would not be changed.

One resident living on St Oswald's Drive close to the pub said he was objecting on behalf of homeowners on the Trinity Mells development.

He said: "Local residents feel, that the application, if granted, would have a detrimental impact on local residents because of the extra noise at times when residents are asleep, and the possibility of increased litter and anti-social behaviour in this usually quiet location."

The resident also raised the issue of an external marque put up in 2017 adjacent to the car park. The resident claims he has 'reason to believe' the structure is 'not a permitted development'.

In a joint letter, Finningley councillors Steve, Cox Jane Cox and Alan Jones said they were objecting to the proposal.

They said: "Our reasons for having this opinion is that we feel the application to sell alcohol in the barn at the rear of the property is too close to residents.

"The fixed marque, although the applicant is not wanting to sell alcohol from, (it) would be solely for the consumption of alcohol and entertainment. We feel it much too close to residents of the village.

"Our feeling is that events in the marque would become loud and disrupt the lives of local residents."

Councillors on the licensing committee will decide to reject the application outright, agree in full or make amendments to the original proposal.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday, May 14.

