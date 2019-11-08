Residents on alert in Toll Bar as Doncaster floods

Toll Bar – scene of the worst of the 2007 Doncaster floods – has seen a small number of homes flooding, say locals.

By David Kessen
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:34 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:41 am

The village, which saw major problems during the floods centred around the Manor Estate, saw flood waters rise along the main Askern Road last night, and homes were sandbagged by residents to keep water out.

Flood warden Pam Sutton said the rain continued until after 11pm , but that the situation appeared to be calming down today.

She said: “Homes have been sandbagged. We didn’t have enough initially, so we had to go out to Thorne to get more at around 10.30pm.

Picture of the 2007 floods in Toll Bar

“Water was up to the doors, and has got into the odd one, but not like in 2007. At the moment we are still on flood alert this morning. What happens will depend on what happens with the Don.

“What I would say is the community really came together last night once again. The young men were absolute stars putting out sandbags.”

