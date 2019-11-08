Residents on alert in Toll Bar as Doncaster floods

The village, which saw major problems during the floods centred around the Manor Estate, saw flood waters rise along the main Askern Road last night, and homes were sandbagged by residents to keep water out.

Flood warden Pam Sutton said the rain continued until after 11pm , but that the situation appeared to be calming down today.

She said: “Homes have been sandbagged. We didn’t have enough initially, so we had to go out to Thorne to get more at around 10.30pm.

Picture of the 2007 floods in Toll Bar

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Water was up to the doors, and has got into the odd one, but not like in 2007. At the moment we are still on flood alert this morning. What happens will depend on what happens with the Don.