A Doncaster woman has said she is ‘ashamed’ at the state of a popular beauty spot.

A Doncaster woman has said she is ‘ashamed’ at the state of a popular beauty spot.

Lakeside

Andrea Fern from Bessacarr hit out at Doncaster Council for not regularly emptying bulging bins at Lakeside.

The 62-year-old, who frequently visits the area to walk her two dogs, also added she was ‘baffled’ after spotting two council employees spraying weed killer.

The pictures were taken by Ms Fern on Monday morning, a day after Doncaster hosted Premier League Crystal Palace in the televised FA Cup 5th round clash

The area is close to the Keepmoat Stadium but the retired careers adviser said the problems are prevalent even without the football.

She said: “I just noticed how disgusting it is – the bins are full and the lake is full of rubbish.

“There was an incident last year where loads of the swans died in the lake because of some toxic issue.

“From that I was walking back home and I noticed two council workers spraying something on the ground.

“I asked what it was and they said it was weed killer.

"I was baffled. Why they’re doing that in February is beyond me – there’s no need to be doing that when there are bigger problems close by.

“It’s a complete waste of their time and the taxpayer’s money for when the lake looks like what it is and we want people to come into Doncaster.

“The Lakeside at the moment is a complete disgrace – you never see anybody from the council doing anything or clearing it up.

“It makes me feel ashamed. Lots of people came to Doncaster from Crystal Palace for the football and I don't know what these travelling fans would’ve thought of Lakeside when they came here.”

Gill Gillies, assistant director of environment, said: "The public bins in the Lakeside area were collected early on Monday in light of a busy weekend around Lakeside with the pleasant weather and more than 14,000 people attending the Doncaster Rovers football game on Sunday. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We have recently invested in a greater quantity of bins and with greater capacity as we look to welcome more visitors to the area and will continue to review capacity and service frequency for large events .

“We can also confirm that the spraying of areas to avert weeds in the coming months has begun early this year in a bid to prevent this becoming a problem. We have learned from previous experiences and decided to commence our operations earlier, as a result, with the intention of delivering a better quality service for the public.”