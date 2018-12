The three Ussuri Brown Bears, who came to the award-winning park in the summer, have been regaining their strength and mobility thanks to the care of staff and a team of vets. Kai, Riku and Hanako, who were kept in cages measuring 6ft by 9ft for most of their lives in Japan, are now enjoying life in their purpose- built Rescue and Rehabilitation Reserve at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Read full story HERE

1. Rescued bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park Health check

2. Rescued bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park Enjoying the outdoors

3. Rescued bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park Play time!

4. Rescued bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park Opening their Christmas treats

