The cute feline, dubbed Smudge, was stranded on the central reservation of the M18.

National Highways' Gavin Buffam spotted the tiny black kitten between junctions six and seven on the M18 northbound near Doncaster on Saturday.

Motorists had called the emergency services after spotting the cat, prompting Mr Buffam to investigate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smudge had to be rescued from the M18 near Doncaster. (Photo: National Highways).

Traffic was stopped with a rolling road block to allow him to collect the kitten who is now being looked after by a relative of a National Highways worker

Mr Buffam, who described Smudge as "a feisty little thing", said: "I found it up against the concrete central reservation.

"I went to grab it but it ran off, so for my safety, the safety of road users and, of course, the kitten, another crew instigated a rolling road block to stop the traffic so I could try and get it.

"I eventually managed to scoop it up."

However, Smudge did not appear immediately grateful.

"Once it was in the car, it tried to bite my fingers a few times," Mr Buffam said.

Once settled, Smudge was taken to the agency's depot. It was then taken to the home of one of Mr Buffam's colleagues who cleaned it and fed it.

It will be taken to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) to check for a microchip in an attempt to reunite it with its owner, said Mr Buffam.