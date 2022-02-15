Reports of street stabbing as Doncaster wave of violence continues
A person is reported to have been stabbed in Doncaster overnight as the town’s wave of violence continues.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:27 am
Unconfirmed reports have suggested that a person was stabbed in King Edward Road, Balby last night.
Residents have confirmed heavy police activity in the area overnight with part of the street cordoned off.
It comes after a man suffered injuries after being shot in Armthorpe on Sunday night while a man was also injured after a shooting in Clay Lane on Friday.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.