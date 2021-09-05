Reports of serious road traffic accident on road near Doncaster prisons

Reports are coming in that there has been a serious road traffic accident on the main road that leads past Lindholme and Moorland Prisons today.

By Kev Rogers
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 1:34 pm

Sources told the Doncaster Free Press that the road traffic collision was reported on the A614 main road at around noon.

It has been reported to us that the road was closed off while an ambulance came.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted about this incident and we will bring you more as we know it.

A614 near Doncaster prisons.