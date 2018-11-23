Reports of crash on busy road near Meadowhall 

Police are reportedly at the scene of as road traffic collision on a busy road near Meadowhall.

An eyewitness said the crash happened on Tyler Street at the crossroads with Holywell Road at about noon today.

Tyler Street, Sheffield. Picture: Google

He added that the road is currently shut but a police officer at the scene said the scene should be clear within the hour.

Traffic is building in the area.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment and we are waiting for a response.