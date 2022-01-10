Reports of a two vehicle smash outside Doncaster school

Barnsley Road, Scawsby

There are reports that there has been been a road traffic accident outside Ridgewood School in Scawsby earlier this afternoon (Monday January 10)

According to witnesses two vehicles are understood to have been involved in the incident on Barnsley Road and police and ambulance are in attendance.