Reports of a two vehicle smash outside Doncaster school
There have been reports of a crash involving two vehicles outside a Doncaster school.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:26 pm
There are reports that there has been been a road traffic accident outside Ridgewood School in Scawsby earlier this afternoon (Monday January 10)
According to witnesses two vehicles are understood to have been involved in the incident on Barnsley Road and police and ambulance are in attendance.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and will keep you updated with any information about the incident when we have it.