A police probe was also launched into the homes, which are both run by the Hesley Group.

Now an Ofsted report into Wilsic Hall has said the school did not meet all of the independent school safety standards required when inspectors made an unannounced and emergency inspection in March.

Wilsic Hall School has been slammed by Ofsted.

A report said: “This inspection was triggered as a result of complaints and concerns about the school’s safeguarding arrangements and the welfare of its pupils. Inspectors found

that the school’s safeguarding arrangements do not meet requirements.

“Records of safeguarding concerns, including those relating to the conduct of members of staff towards pupils, do not clearly indicate when and where concerning incidents took place. They do not provide enough detail about what happened.

“Records of safeguarding concerns do not include clear and detailed enough information about how leaders have followed up on concerns and whether any further actions are required. Therefore, leaders and the proprietor body cannot monitor pupils’ welfare and safety well enough.

“There is important information missing from the single central register, which collates details of the pre-employment checks made on staff and members of the proprietor board. These checks are designed to ensure that staff and members of the proprietor body are recruited safely.

“These standards have not been met.”

The report also found issues around fire safety and first aid.

It added: “Fire safety measures are not consistently strong. Leaders do not have an accurate list of the staff that are on the school premises each day. This means that in the event of a fire, leaders could not assure themselves that everyone had escaped to safety.

"It also means that leaders are not sufficiently aware of any staff members on the premises who may be at particular risk in the event of a fire.

“First aid recording is not consistent. Accident forms do not routinely indicate whether first aid was administered to the pupil concerned. In addition, some accident forms do not provide the required information about the nature of the first aid that was administered and whether any follow-up was required.

“Leaders have not developed risk assessments that are specific to the environment of Wilsic Hall School. For example, they have not reviewed the risks posed by the climbing and play equipment in the grounds, including the swings, as well as the toasters and kettles in classrooms.

“When safeguarding issues and incidents are reported to the education board, documentation shows that leaders’ accounts of the situation are not probed. Directors accept what leaders tell them too readily. There are weaknesses in the school’s overall safeguarding culture.

“The school’s leaders do not monitor how consistently and thoroughly staff across the school implement the school’s own safeguarding procedures. Leaders have not made sure that safeguarding records are detailed and clear. Safeguarding records do not provide the information needed for leaders to assure themselves that pupils are safe in school.”

The school has capacity for 36 pupils aged from 11-19 with complex special needs with most pupils dagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder while some have a range of other diagnoses.