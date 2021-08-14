Report of Major road closed in Doncaster and air ambulance in attendance
Reports are coming in that the A18 Leger Way has been closed off in both directions following an incident and the emergency services and the Air Ambulance are in attendance.
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 6:27 pm
Police had sealed off the road when the incident was reported to us just after 5.10pm today.
Reports from the scene say an air ambulance was called to the incident.
We are waiting for information from the police about the situation and will bring you more as we get it.