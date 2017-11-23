Repair work starts on 17th century Doncaster village landmark

A major programme of repairs has started on a historic Doncaster building dating back to the 1600s.

A major programme of repairs has started on a historic Doncaster building dating back to the 1600s.

The first phase of a scheme to improve the historic former Travis School building in the town is underway after Hatfield Council agreed to fund the scheme.

The former school building is now used as the town council's office on Cuckoo Lane, opposite the modern Travis School site.

The work will see a new roof put on the buuilding for the first time in a generation. Future work is planned to which would mend damage caused by water getting into the building.

The £15,000 programme of work on the roof is due to be completed by the end of the year. No decision has yet been made on funding for future parts of the proposed work.

Town Council clerk Claire McRoy said: "There will be an ongoing programme of repairs over the next few years.

"It is a listed building the council wants to keep it in a good state of repair, as it is a community building."

The council office was previously Travis School, parts of which date back to 1682, when it was built with backing from a local benefactor who wanted to provide education to youngsters in the village.

More modern sections of the building were added in the 1800s.

The roof is being re-fitted using original materials, and where possible slates are being reused to keep costs down.

The work has to follow certain rules including the use of original materials because it is grade two listed.

* Hatfield Town Council is looking to put on a Christmas meal event for elderly residents this year.

It would be held as a 'test run' at Dunsville Community Centre, with a view to rolling similar events out to other community centres in the council's area in future years.