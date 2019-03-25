Remainers are to blame, give us no deal NOW, say Doncaster voters in Brexit opinion poll

Remain voters are to blame for the Brexit deadlock – and people in Doncaster want a no deal, according to the results of an opinion poll.

We asked readers to have their say on who was to blame for the Brexit mess and how they would like to see the situation resolved.

And Doncaster, a staunch Leave voting area, has placed the blame firmly at the door of Remain voters in the poll, which attracted more than 1,000 votes.

23% of people in our survey said Remainers were to blame for Brexit stalling – ahead of MPs (18%) and former Prime Minister David Cameron who held the 2016 EU Referendum (16%).

14% said current PM Theresa May was at fault while former UKIP leader and prominent Brexiteer Nigel Farage attracted 11% of the vote.

In a separate poll, people were asked how they would like to see Brexit resolved – with more than half of those surveyed demanding ‘no deal.’

A whopping 53% said that walking away from the EU without a deal was the best option with 32% calling for Article 50 to be revoked and Brexit cancelled.

Only eight per cent of those surveyed called for a second referendum.

Doncaster voted by 69% to 31% to leave in the 2016 Referendum.

DONCASTER BREXIT OPINION POLL RESULTS IN FULL

Who is to blame for the Brexit mess?

Remain voters 23%

MPs 18%

David Cameron 16%

Theresa May 13%

Nigel Farage/other Leave campaigners 11%

Leave voters 8%

Conservative Party 4%

The EU 3%

Labour Party/Jeremy Corbyn 3%

Tony Blair/other Remain campaigners 1%

Others 0%

How would you like to see Brexit resolved?

No deal 53%

Revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit 32%

Second referendum 8%

Theresa May’s deal 2%

General Election 2%

Something else 1%