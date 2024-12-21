Relief as missing Doncaster man is found safe and well after early hours police appeal

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024, 10:46 GMT
A missing Doncaster man has now been found safe and well, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

The force first issued the appeal to find missing man, Martin, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, December 21, 2024).

It followed the last sighting of Martin in the Rossington area of the city at around 12.20am.

A force spokesperson has now confirmed that Martin has been found 'safe and well'A force spokesperson has now confirmed that Martin has been found 'safe and well'
A force spokesperson has now confirmed that Martin has been found 'safe and well'

The appeal was shared, as the search to find him continued.

A force spokesperson has now confirmed that Martin has been found.

“We are pleased to share that Martin from Doncaster has been found safe and well.

“Thank you, as always, for sharing our appeal,” the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

