A rejected plan for 23 homes in a Doncaster village will now go ahead following an appeal to Government.

An application to build a mixture of two, three and four bedroom properties on grassland off Marshland Road, Moorends, was unanimously thrown out by councillors on the planning committee back in June 2018.

But Castleford-based developer Noble Homes asked the planning inspectorate to review the decision and has been since overturned following a site visit in January.

The applicant has requested Doncaster Council pay legal costs but this will be decided at another date.

Planning officer Nicola Elliot recommended that councillors approve the scheme in June.

It is not known when construction will start but any development has to begin within three years of being granted.

The decision is likely to cause anger due to the high level of opposition against the scheme.

Planning officers received dozens of objections including two petitions against the proposal. Four letters of support were received.

Many residents raised concerns around traffic, school places, the impact on the nearby nature reserve, invasion of privacy and an increase in surface water flooding.

The planning inspector, listed as ‘D Guiver’ said the development would increase the number of traffic movements but given the ‘bends in the road’ and the 20mph speed restrictions’ the upturn in vehicles ‘would not lead to any unacceptable risk from collisions’.

He said: “The application plans show dormer bungalows on two plots which have been included to address potential areas of overshadowing and overlooking of properties on Marshland Road. Other buildings would be constructed at oblique angles to neighbouring properties to reduce any risk of overlooking to an acceptable level.

“There is no evidence before me of any high value habitats on the appeal site and while there might be some impact on local wildlife from the loss of vegetation, this could be mitigated with nesting boxes and bat boxes or bricks.”

Thorne & Moorends councillor Mark Houlbrook said he was disappointed at the decision.

“In principle, I’m in favour of development in Moorends but it’s disappointing that the access and egress into the new housing application is not off Marshland Road but goes through Bloomhill Court instead.

“I’m disappointed because its the existing residents that will suffer from the flow of traffic.

“I did say on the planning committee when I spoke that I would object to it if access went through the Bloomhill Court side and not off the main Marshland Road.”